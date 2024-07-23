Nizar Najib denies trying to topple Pahang govt

KUANTAN: Pahang Investment, Industries, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib today denied he was trying to topple the Pahang government through a meeting with opposition leaders.

The Peramu Jaya assemblyman said he will never defect, to betray the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“He (Wan Rosdy) has also helped my voters in the Peramu Jaya area (Pekan) a lot. He is a kind-hearted and approachable leader, so how can I as an exco and assemblyman be tempted to betray him as a leader and the trust he has given (me),” he said in a statement today.

“My father Datuk Seri Najib Razak has always told me to be loyal to the party no matter how difficult our situation is. How could I conspire to betray the party that my family fought for together with other UMNO members since it was established.”

Mohamad Nizar insisted he is not a “political frog” who is willing to sell his principles and dignity to the highest bidder.

“Enough of spreading slander for cheap political gain. The message is clear, I remain loyal to UMNO, Barisan Nasional and the current state government,“ he added.

Allegations spread on social media that Mohamad Nizar held a meeting with Pahang opposition leaders to topple the state government.