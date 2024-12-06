No reason for logistics businesses to raise prices - Amir Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: There is no reason for the logistics sector to raise prices that will burden the people following the implementation of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the government is actively ensuring that targeted diesel subsidy achieves its objectives, especially involving the implementation of SKDS 2.0 which allows certain logistics vehicles to continue to obtain subsidised diesel at RM2.15 per litre.

“The government wants the targeted diesel subsidy implementation to run smoothly and will constantly monitor the logistics sector’s activities because, with SKDS 2.0’s implementation, there is no reason for logistics businesses to raise prices that burden the people.

“The repayment in cash is a temporary measure by the government to continue to help logistics service providers so that they are not affected by changes in the retail price of diesel,” he said in a statement today.

According to Amir Hamzah, as announced by the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the government has developed an interim mechanism involving reimbursement in cash to owners of logistics vehicles that have been approved under SKDS 2.0 but have not yet received their fleet cards.

Amir said that this mechanism is a temporary facility to reimburse the difference between diesel fuel’s new retail price of RM3.35 per litre and the SKDS 2.0 price of RM2.15 per litre.

He added that owners of approved logistics vehicles who have not yet received their fleet cards can apply for reimbursement starting July 1 through the BUDI MADANI portal at https://budimadani.gov.my.

He said the applicants should retain the diesel purchase receipts for audit purposes.

“To be eligible for the refund, logistics vehicle owners must apply and obtain approval from KPDN under SKDS 2.0 by June 30,” he said.

This interim repayment mechanism aims to cover the applicants’ additional expenses incurred until receiving a fleet card or for up to a maximum of two months, whichever is earlier, he said.

Therefore, he urged all owners of logistics vehicles that have been approved under SKDS 2.0 to immediately apply for a fleet card as soon as possible through https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my.