Nurul Izzah urges Mahkota voters to support BN candidate for strong representation

KLUANG: PKR is determined to ensure that voters in the Mahkota state constituency have a representative who can provide the best possible service, says the party’s vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She said the PKR’s focus was to work diligently to help secure a win for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah in the upcoming by-election.

“We from PKR are assisting in visiting and engaging with voters in Mahkota, and our presence here is to remind them to vote and support the BN candidate, as it is crucial to have a representative who can truly serve.

“I came here with the spirit of comradery and friendship. We want to make sure we solidify support from the voters because first and foremost, we are on a battlefield, trying to win over and convince the voters to give their support fully,“ she said.

Nurul Izzah, who is also the chairperson of the Penang Keadilan State Leadership Council (MPN), said this during the “Ziarah Kasih” programme in Taman Ilham here today, which was also attended by PKR vice president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.

Nurul Izzah also urged all voters to fulfil their responsibility on Sept 28, as every vote counts in this election.

“Please cast your vote, and God willing, we will be able to serve and deliver far better than before. We are always striving to improve our service delivery... for the people of Johor, and we want to ensure continuity and strengthen that momentum,“ she said.

The Mahkota by-election will see a contest between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.