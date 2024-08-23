Nvidia-YTL tie-up to boost Malaysia’s AI infrastructure - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The collaboration between Nvidia Corporation and YTL Power International can strengthen the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and ensure that AI technology in Malaysia is in line with the needs and cultural values ​​of the country, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul said through a post on social media platform X that this collaboration could open up opportunities to develop a large language model in Bahasa Melayu and bring the fastest supercomputer to Malaysia, which will be located at the YTL Green Data Center Park, Johor, which is generated by solar energy.

“With its hi-tech AI infrastructure, Malaysia is on the right track to become a regional AI hub,” he said.

This effort is in line with the country’s aspirations under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) to become a ‘cloud-first’ country, strengthening the local AI ecosystem.

Initiatives like this will harness innovation, create opportunities for local talents in the technology sector, as well as attract more international investments and expertise, thus strengthening Malaysia’s position on the global stage in the field of AI.