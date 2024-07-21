One killed, three rescued after fishing vessel capsizes in Sekinchan

SHAH ALAM: Three foreign fishermen were rescued while one other was found drowned after their Class C local fishing vessel capsized in bad weather in waters around Pantai Redang, Sekinchan two days ago.

Selangor Maritime director, Capt (Maritime) Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said they were informed about the incident at 4 pm yesterday by the Sekinchan police station and began search and rescue operations, adding that based on initial information, three of the victims were rescued by nearby fishing vessels while one other went missing.

“At around 6.15 pm yesterday, the Sabak Bernam police station informed that the body of the missing victim was found caught in a drift net of a fishing vessel in Bagan, Sekinchan and was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today, adding that the search was ended at 9 pm yesterday following the discovery of the body.

“MMEA would like to advise that the maritime community remains vigilant about safety at sea and to always prioritise safety measures to avoid untoward incidents,” he said.