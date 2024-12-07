Over RM2m missing, cops to continue probe despite death of prime suspect

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down several individuals to assist in the investigation after over RM2 million went missing from two fixed deposit accounts of a local bank in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Speaking to reporters here today, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said police would continue the probe although the prime suspect, believed to be the bank staff, was found dead on July 5.

He said the bank lodged a police report on July 9 after the account holders complained that some of their money had been withdrawn and the accounts had been closed.

He added that the incident came to light when the account holders wanted to withdraw their money on June 27.

“Checks by the bank revealed that one of their staff had withdrawn the money and deposited it into several savings accounts,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code.

In another development, Ramli said police raided a call centre in Jalan Hang Tuah on July 2 to investigate a foreign exchange investment scam and detained 65 individuals.

He said the suspects comprised 25 local men and 26 local women aged 20 and 50, nine women from Vietnam, Bangladesh, China, and Thailand, and five men from Hong Kong, China, and India.

The case is classified under Section 420 of the Penal Code.