Pahang palace emphasises state convention in spellings of honorary titles

KUANTAN: The Pahang Palace today emphasised that the use of titles must adhere to the Pahang state convention, which uses the spellings “Dato’ Sri” and “Dato’” instead of “Datuk Seri” and “Datuk.”

Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Major General Dato’ Mohamed Zahari Yahya said that the Pahang Palace was aware of the use of special house style spellings by mainstream media for titles and honours bestowed upon selected individuals.

“The use of titles with the spellings ‘Dato’ Sri’ and ‘Dato’’ has been enshrined in the Laws of Orders and Medals of the State of Pahang Darul Makmur for a long time,“ he said in a statement posted on the Pahang Sultanate’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

According to the statement, the spelling of titles should follow the specific convention of each state that confers the titles and honours to respect the distinctions granted, which vary between states or the Federation.