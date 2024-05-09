Pahang Sultan calls for preservation of natural beauty of Fraser’s Hill

RAUB: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called for the natural and scenic beauty of Fraser’s Hill, a popular tourist destination in the district, to be preserved.

The Ruler said that aspects of cleanliness must be given attention to provide comfort to visitors while also calling for the continued preservation of the existing building’s architecture.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that Fraser’s Hill is not as large as other resort destinations in Pahang, like Genting Highlands and Cameron Highlands, and highlighted the need to focus on maintaining its current attractions.

“I believe excessive promotion could lead to traffic and cleanliness issues for people here. We want to make Fraser’s Hill an environmental compliance destination that emphasises the aspect of cleanliness.

“We want to maintain the charm of the old buildings and ensure that existing facilities, like the trails and waterfalls, are repaired. There is no need to bring in new features; we should concentrate on cleaning and improving what is already in place,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of Wyndham Garden Shahzan Fraser’s Hill here today.

Present was State Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man.

Al-Sultan also highlighted the need to ensure the existing road to Fraser’s Hill is well maintained, as it is the only access route to the tourist destination.

“We need to control the number of vehicles going up, as we don’t want the problem (congestion) that occurred in Cameron Highlands to happen here. We also want to prevent illegal exploration. Authorities should oversee and monitor the situation from time to time,” he said.