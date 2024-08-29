PDRM does not stop any enforcement agency from investigating officers, personnel involved in corruption - IGP

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) does not stop any agency, especially the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from investigating officers or other personnel suspected to be involved in misappropriation, power abuse and corruption.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said PDRM would not compromise with members of the force involved in corruption.

Describing the relationship between the PDRM and the MACC as “very good”, he said, the PDRM would extend its cooperation and assist the MACC in carrying out investigations, especially against those involved in corruption.

“All PDRM members and officers must have integrity. Therefore, they must comply with all existing laws in Malaysia and the standard orders of the Inspector-General of Police regarding discipline and work ethic,” he told a press conference after witnessing the handing over of duty to the Kelantan police chief at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said this in response to a case involving a director of an enforcement agency suspected of receiving bribes from a diesel smuggling syndicate in Sibu, Sarawak.

Regarding the use of body cameras for police on field assignments, Razarudin said that the technology will be used by PDRM by the end of the year.

He said a pilot project using the device was conducted in June and July by the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur police to

Razarudin said that during the pilot project, several requirements, including standard operating procedures (SOPs), were reviewed to ensure the effective implementation of the body cameras.

“We have conducted a pilot project using this equipment and reviewed the SOPs to ensure a smooth deployment of the body cameras. Insya Allah, we will start using them by the end of this year,” he said.

It was previously reported that PDRM is expected to receive 7,648 body cameras in phases starting from September this year until February 2025.