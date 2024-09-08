Penang AI Education Hub targets 3,000 participants

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education Hub has the ability to equip local talent to drive AI technology development, thus positioning Malaysia as a leading hub in the region.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said that his ministry is targeting to include 3,000 participants in the country’s first AI Education Hub by 2025.

He emphasised that it is the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry’s (MOSTI) responsibility to support the shift in harnessing AI’s transformative power by ensuring an adequate supply of expertise to meet the growing demand in the job market.

“With the rapid advancement of technology, it is crucial for us to equip our younger generation with the necessary knowledge and skills. Therefore, the AI Education Hub plays an important role as a catalyst for the development of local talent.

“Through the facilities provided at this hub, including AI Trainer, learning kits such as CocoPi, Quarky and EDU PICO AI Kit, as well as AI tools like Intel Geti AI, I’m confident that we can deliver high-quality education and training to students and educators,” he said.

He said this in his speech when launching the Penang AI Education Hub at Tech Dome Penang, Komtar here today, with Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo also present.

According to Chang, the hub’s establishment was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to focus on talent development that leverages the rapid advancement of AI technology, thus driving the nation’s economic growth.

He further said that the AI technology revolution is expected to transform business practices, government administration and community development.

As such, Chang hoped that the AI Education Hub in Penang could be expanded to other states across Malaysia.

The Penang AI Education Hub is a result of collaboration between MOSTI and the Penang state government, supported by 13 prominent organisations forming the AI Education Consortium, with Intel serving as the Technical Advisor for the hub.