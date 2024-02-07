Penang poultry farms told to adopt closed cage system by year-end

NIBONG TEBAL: Poultry farm operators in Penang, particularly in the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district, with over 20,000 birds have until Dec 31 to transition to the closed cage system.

State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said these modern facilities not only mitigate pollution but also enhance productivity, adding that emphasis is placed on effective farm management, particularly in waste disposal and the control of fly-related issues.

“The initiative aligns with the enforcement of new state poultry laws and regulations, effective Jan 1 last year and aimed at bolstering the poultry farming industry in the state,” he told reporters during a visit to a closed chicken farming site in Sungai Bakap today.

Also present was Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPVPP) director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab.

Fly infestations have been among the main concerns raised by residents in the ongoing Sungai Bakap by-election campaign, with many hoping that the new elected representative will effectively address this longstanding issue.

Meanwhile, Dr Saira Banu said few farmers have transitioned due to high construction costs, often exceeding millions of ringgit and feedback indicates most farmers have requested extensions.

“This initiative will be done in phases because if there are 10 farms, upgrading all simultaneously is impractical due to construction costs, which exceed RM1 million per farm. We estimate completion within two years is unlikely.

“Future timelines depend on the state government’s decision regarding extensions to ensure all farms with capacities exceeding 20,000 birds fully adopt the closed cage system,” she said.

Dr Saira Banu said Penang currently has over 300 poultry farms, with 115 located in the SPS district. Of these, 187 are licensed, while the rest are being monitored for compliance.

She said farms failing to meet regulations risk closure orders.