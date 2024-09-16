Penang State Govt to continue to attract investors

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Government will continue to promote the state’s industrial sector to attract investors to set up factories in Batu Kawan Industrial Park 3 (BKIP 3) and Casia City Technology Park (BCTP) in Batu Kawan near here.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow told the media at the Maulidur Rasul Celebration and food distribution programme organised by the Padang Brown Complex Traders Association today that land works and infrastructure works at the two new industrial sites are underway.

“I toured several projects implemented by the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) in Batu Kawan, among them BCTP and BKIP 3.

“BCTP and Phase 1 and 2 of BKIP 3 are expected to be completed in 2026,“ he said.

BCTP has an area of ​​154.6 hectares while BKIP 3, ​​251.7 hectares.

Chow said the development at BCTP and BKIP 3 are at different stages, namely, at the factory construction stage, earthworks stage and preparing for infrastructure works.

He said the progress at the different BCTP and BKIP 3 sites underscores the state government’s willingness to offer a conducive environment for investors coupled with investment opportunities.

“We are ready to offer investors a further several hundred hectares of industrial land. We will continue to promote new areas (in BCTP and BKIP 3) until all of them have been sold,“ he said.

On Feb 16, 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated BKIP’s groundbreaking ceremony and said BKIP 3 is a testimony of Penang’s success in the industrial sector.

BKIP 3 is the 10th industrial park developed by PDC. It is also developing the 70.4-ha Penang Science Park South (PSPS) in Seberang Perai Selatan involving a total investment of RM3.2 billion.

The development of the three industrial parks started in 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2031.