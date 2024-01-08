Perlis mosques to hold funeral prayers for Ismail Haniyeh - MAIPs

KANGAR: Mosques throughout Perlis will hold funeral prayers in absentia this Friday, for Hamas leader and political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who was reported killed in an Israeli airstrike today.

In a statement issued this evening, the Perlis Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) announced that the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also the president of MAIPs, has ordered that the funeral prayers in absentia be coordinated in mosques throughout the state, after Friday prayers, on Aug 2.

“His Royal Highness, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, has consented for the funeral prayers in absentia to be held for the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in mosques across the state,” the statement read.

Muslims in Perlis are encouraged to participate in the funeral prayer, as decreed by the Raja of Perlis, and in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“The passing of Ismail Haniyeh is a profound loss for the Palestinian people and the Muslim community. We pray that the deceased is granted a place among the righteous,” the statement added.

Anadolu Agency (AA) reported today that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in Tehran. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s newly elected president.