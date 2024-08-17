PH not contesting Mahkota seat - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not fielding its candidate to contest the Mahkota state seat in Johor next month.

PH Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the matter was agreed upon at a PH top leadership meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week.

It was agreed that the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate would contest the seat out of respect for the principle of incumbency that was practised by BN during the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in September last year, he said in a statement today.

The Mahkota by-election would be held on Sept 28 following the death of its incumbent Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on Aug 2.

The Election Commission has set the nomination day on Sept 14 and early voting on Sept 24.

In the March 2022 Johor State Election, Sharifah Azizah won the seat with a majority of 5,166 votes.