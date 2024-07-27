PKD mobile to be expanded to rural areas, Orang Asli villages

GOMBAK: The Rural Community Centre (PKD) Mobile programme will be expanded to rural areas and Orang Asli villages in the government’s effort to bring services closer and channel information to rural communities.

Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, who is political secretary to Deputy Prime Minister as well as Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said through the PKD Mobile, the government will be able to channel help and information directly to the people through services from agencies and departments as well as the private sector.

“Inspired by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as Rural and Regional Development Minister, there are 191 PKD nationwide and three PKD Mobile (Federal Territory, Terengganu and Gombak) that have been created so that the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) can work with all agencies to reach out to the community and deliver all information and matters under the ministry’s purview,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Mini Inauguration Ceremony of the 2024 Selangor PKD Mobile Programme in Batu Caves here today.

“PKD Mobile will be implemented in Kelantan next week and we will hold it in rural areas where it is hard to go out, especially in Orang Asli villages,“

He said the PKD Mobile programme is able to help villagers in achieving the Prosperous Village Aspiration in 2024 more efficiently and effectively by applying the four main pillars which are Data and Digital, Economy and Ethane, Social and Personality, and Understanding and Environment.

“Through this programme too, the MADANI Aspirasi Desa (MADANI Village Adoption) will be seen to be achievable by empowering skills and knowledge through information from agencies involved with villagers in this PKD Mobile programme,” he said.

“In addition, the effectiveness and efficiency in the MADANI Aspirasi Desa can also be used as a stepping stone for this programme.

“Furthermore, the emphasis on data and digital aspects also contributes to the success of the PKD Mobile programme in line with the current needs of rural residents,“ he said.

He said through this programme, there are various important services such as health, education, economic and social development that can be delivered directly to villagers, including Medi-Doc and Medi-Kiosk which use health technology and internet services to track individual’s health levels.

He said the econonic and social development of villagers on a small scale through local products such as traditional handicrafts, sale of local fruits in season, kuih-muih and frozen products can be expanded while helping to increase the income of the villagers if worked on consistently.

“Along with the application of social economic values ​​in KKDW’s work, emphasis is also given to aspects of early education, secondary education as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to ensure that rural communities do not lag behind,” he said.

“Economic development and entrepreneurship are also yardsticks in building a more resilient and dynamic economy for rural residents through this programme.”

According to him, based on the direction and key performance index (KPI) that has been set through the programme, there is a service from the GiatMARA agency that provides the skills to change motorcycle black oil for rural communities.

He also said the Community Development Department (KEMAS) agency also provides medicure services at reasonable prices for female visitors as well as soft-toys for children as an attraction for the public at the programme.

For jewellery lovers, the Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM) provides gold cleaning facilities whereas the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) features Orang Asli handicrafts, woven mengkuang mats and herbal soap.

Additionally, the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) also took a booth as an exhibitor to share information about the Housewives Scheme (SSR) and Self-Employed Scheme (SBR).