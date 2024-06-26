PETALING JAYA: One of PKR’s prominent founding members, Dr Syed Husin Ali is reportedly in critical condition.

According to FMT, Syed Husin’s son Ali Syed Hussein informed the news portal via text message that his father is presently unconscious at the hospital.

“His health deteriorated very suddenly. Please pray for him,” he was quoted as saying.

The 87-year-old, former academic, is currently warded at Selayang Hospital.

Syed Husin was appointed PKR deputy president following the merger of Parti Rakyat Malaysia, of which he was president, and Parti Keadilan Nasional in 2003.

ALSO READ: Salahuddin rushed to hospital after complaining of nausea, vomiting

He was detained under the-then Internal Security Act (ISA) for six years when serving as an associate professor at Universiti Malaya in 1974.

His arrests came following protests made by farmers in Baling, Kedah and students in Kuala Lumpur.

Syed Husin had reportedly claimed that he was then assaulted and treated demeaningly during his detention period by the authorities.

ALSO READ: Abang Jo: Taib Mahmud treated by doctor at home