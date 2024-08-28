Plans afoot to establish tahfiz schools in prison institutions nationwide

MACHANG: The Prisons Department is planning to open tahfiz classes or schools in all prison institutions across the country following the successful implementation of the school in Kelantan and Johor prisons, said the deputy commissioner general of prisons (security and correctional) Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak.

He said the Tahfiz Al Quran Al Furqan school in the Machang Moral Rehabilitation Centre has become a benchmark for establishing such schools in most prison institutions.

Abdul Aziz said establishing tahfiz classes in prison institutions in each state requires cooperation between the department and state religious authorities.

“I have been informed that the tahfiz school in the Machang Moral Rehabilitation Centre involving 30 inmates, has received visits from various prison institutions wanting to emulate the management and operation of the school,” he told reporters after the launch of the 3rd Series of the Huffaz Marathon programme, here today.

He said establishing a tahfiz school within prisons is not just an ‘empty ambition’ as it aligns with the department’s goal of rehabilitating inmates.