PM Anwar arrives at Sungai Golok CIQ Complex in Narathiwat for working visit

NARATHIWAT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at the CIQ Complex in Sungai Golok here for a working visit.

Anwar was welcomed by his Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, at 11.23 am today (Thai time).

The main purpose of the working visit is to assess the progress of the project to upgrade the bridge connecting Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok, which is one of the key initiatives for cross-border connectivity between the two countries.

Anwar is accompanied by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Anwar and Srettha also held talks on bilateral issues, including Malaysia-Thailand border matters, connectivity initiatives to enhance socio-economic development in the border areas of both countries and the Peace Dialogue Process in Southern Thailand.

After the discussions, Anwar and Srettha took commemorative photos and shook hands in front of the ICQS Complex in Rantau Panjang here, near the Malaysia-Thailand Bridge, following his working visit to the Sungai Golok CIQ Complex, Narathiwat.

Also present was Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Thailand is expected to commence the construction of the second bridge, known as the Twin Bridge, at Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok in April next year.

The Governor of Narathiwat Province, Trakul Thotham, was reported to have said that an environmental impact assessment will be conducted before the construction work begins. The Twin Bridge will serve as the second bridge after the Muhibbah Bridge, which connects Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok.

The second Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge will have six lanes to facilitate the movement of vehicles between Malaysia and Thailand.