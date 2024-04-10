PM Anwar’s visit to Bangladesh symbol of solidarity

DHAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Bangladesh today symbolises Malaysia’s solidarity with the people of the country, who are currently facing challenging times.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim said this is the first visit by head of foreign government since the formation of interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

“This visit echoes history, as Malaysia was the first Muslim country to recognise Bangladesh’s independence on Jan 31, 1972,” she told a press conference here.

Haznah said the prime minister is scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with Muhammad Yunus and expected to pay a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin before departing for Kuala Lumpur later this evening.

In 2023, Bangladesh was Malaysia’s 27th largest trading partner, 19th largest export destination and 47th largest source of imports, making it Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner among South Asian countries.

Last year, the total trade between Malaysia and Bangladesh reached RM12.7 billion (US$2.78 billion).