PM Anwar to meet with Teoh Beng Hock’s family next week

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he will set a meeting with the family of the late Teoh Beng Hock next week.

“I will meet with Teoh Beng Hock’s family next week, as this week we have the Conference of Rulers and the King’s Installation Ceremony,” he said briefly after launching the National Bioeconomy Showcase 2024 here today.

He said this when asked about his social media post on his pledge to meet with Teoh’s family and to review the memorandum that they had wanted to submit to him in Parliament last Monday.

Teoh was found sprawled on the fifth-floor landing of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam on the morning of July 16, 2009, after giving a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office located on the 14th floor of the building.

Teoh was the political secretary to the then Selangor State Executive Councillor Ean Yong Hian Wah, who is also Seri Kembangan assemblyman.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the case on July 21, 2011, established that he had committed suicide.