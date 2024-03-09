PM, entire cabinet express highest appreciation to all involved in National Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the entire Unity Government Cabinet today congratulated and expressed the highest appreciation to all involved in the National Day celebration last Saturday.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Prime Minister also extended his appreciation and congratulated the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of National Unity for the meticulous preparations and successful implementation of the event.

In fact, he said Anwar was also moved by the commitment shown by all participants, especially the ‘human graphic’ team, which displayed a great performance.

“The PM expressed his deepest gratitude, especially to the ‘human graphic’ team which comprised mainly secondary school students. He also asked for an appreciation programme to be held for them.

“At the ministry level, we will indeed organise an appreciation ceremony, but the PM specifically asked for something, a token of appreciation, to be given to the human graphic team,” he said at the weekly media conference, here today.

Fahmi said the commitment translated through the performance also created an attractive atmosphere for the audience and those watching on television at home.

In addition, he said the Prime Minister was also optimistic that the spirit of love for the country had been successfully ignited through the National Day celebrations in Putrajaya and at the state level and wanted that spirit to continue.

On the organising of the 2024 Communication Carnival at Hutan Bandar Putra in Kulai, Johor, this weekend, Fahmi said it was one of the government’s efforts to increase public awareness of digital literacy.

“This is also the ministry’s effort at the community level so that there is no misunderstanding due to the spread of false information in addition to making the public aware of the dangers of online crime,” he said.

Earlier, the Communications Ministry announced that it will host the carnival this Friday and Saturday to raise public awareness about the importance of broadband and the latest technologies.

The first series of the carnival will also involve departments and agencies under the ministry, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, Youth and Sports Ministry, PDRM, the Inland Revenue Board and telecommunication companies such as U Mobile, Celcomdigi, Maxis and YES.

For more information, visit the official website at karnival.komunikasi.gov.my or follow the official Communications Carnival social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.