PM to announce important update on SSPA at 19th MAPPA this Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim is set to make an important announcement regarding the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) at the 19th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA) this Friday at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN ), senior deputy director (Competence Development) Datuk Dr Haniff Zainal Abidin said this announcement is expected to draw considerable attention, particularly among civil servants.

“This MAPPA is highly anticipated, especially as it promises important updates on the SSPA and the principles that civil servants will need to adhere to,” he said in Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Haniff said the 19th MAPPA serves as a platform for the Prime Minister to outline key government policies, marking the first significant update since the last meeting in 2022.

“We expect around 7,000 civil servants to attend and hear the Prime Minister’s address firsthand. For those unable to attend in person, the announcement will be available via live broadcast on various platforms, including social media,” he added.

On the organisation of this year’s MAPPA, themed “MADANI Civil Service,“ Haniff highlighted that 32 ministry and agency offices will be opened to provide services to both civil servants and the public.

“The largest booth will be hosted by the Public Service Department and INTAN. In addition, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Road Transport Department booths will be available to allow visitors to settle summonses at a discounted rate,“ he said.

Haniff also said that Rahmah Sales stalls will be set up, giving attendees the opportunity to purchase essential items at lower prices. MAPPA will commence at 9 am, allowing visitors time to explore the booths before the Prime Minister’s expected arrival at 10 am.

He added that parking facilities will be available around the PICC with a shuttle service provided to facilitate the movement of attendees.