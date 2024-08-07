Police nab five for cable theft, house breaking in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Police have detained five individuals believed to be involved in cable theft and burglary during a raid on a house in Kampung Sungai Rinting, Masai in Johor Bahru on July 4.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the four men and one woman, aged 30 to 40, were arrested by the district police headquarters’ (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division at 7 pm in an operation dubbed ‘Op Pintu’.

He said the investigation found that the group had been active in the Kota Tinggi district for the past six months.

“We believe we have successfully solved at least five cases of housebreaking and cable theft in Kota Tinggi, as well as narcotics cases in the Seri Alam area.

“All the suspects were also found to have criminal and drug records and tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said at a press conference at Kota Tinggi IPD today.

He said the total loss incurred by the victims due to the group’s activities is estimated at RM147,000.

He added that the group’s modus operandi was to target empty houses and carry out activities at night when the victims were sleeping, with the stolen items mostly placed outside the victims’ houses.

The initial investigation also found that the money from the thefts was used to buy drugs and that one of the suspects was believed to be a member of a secret society, based on a tattoo on his arm.

“Preliminary investigations found that they stole and resold items to get proceeds to buy drugs,” he said.

He added that all suspects were remanded for four days from July 4, and the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, Section 457 of the Penal Code, Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.