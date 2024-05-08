Police nab nine men for suspected murder of foreign colleague

BALIK PULAU: A foreign man was found murdered with multiple stabs around 3.15 this morning at a Thai restaurant in Bukit Genting, Jalan Bukit Genting.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the victim had a dispute with several foreign colleagues at the restaurant.

“The Penang Criminal Investigation Department launched a special operation and detained eight foreign men and one local man for questioning,” said Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad in a statement today.

With the detention of the nine suspects, aged 20 to 35, police believe they have solved the case in under 12 hours.

“They are under a seven-day remand until Aug 11, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he added.