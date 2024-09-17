Police: No ban on ‘We Are RXZ’ program

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has no plans to ban the ‘We Are RXZ program’, instead, it wants órganisers to comply with existing procedures set by the relevant authorities.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said this includes procedures issued by the local authority (PBT), state government and police at the state level.

“Before the organising of an event is allowed, it involves many parties, including the PBT responsible for issuing licences in addition to permission from PDRM. JSPT will focus on traffic control and safety based on the number of participants, vehicles and people who want to attend the event,“ he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin revealed that three participants from the ‘We Are RXZ’ Members 6.0 program were killed in separate accidents.

The RXZ Members 6.0 event occurred Friday and Saturday at the Terengganu Motor Circuit in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus.

It attracted more than 80,000 participants across the country. It is the event’s sixth edition following its inaugural gathering in 2017.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,366 accidents took place nationwide yesterday involving 12 fatalities, down from 14 deaths and 1,641 accidents the previous day.

“The main accident element is the human factor in addition to vehicle and environmental factors that account for nearly 95 percent of road accidents. The attitude of motor vehicle users also plays an essential role on the road.

“Must be responsible towards yourself and other road users, in addition to cooperating with each other,“ he said adding that road users, especially those returning to their hometown in conjunction with the school holidays, should plan their journey, be prudent and take a break if tired.

“When stuck in traffic, be patient and control your emotions so that nothing negative occurs. Use this school holiday opportunity to educate family members about the importance of road safety to reduce the rate of fatal accidents,“ he said.