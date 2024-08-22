PETALING JAYA: Police summoned three young individuals following a viral TikTok live video that seemed to discuss drugs, but was later revealed to be a joke based on a movie.

According to Oriental Daily, Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah reported that an 18-year-old girl from Batu Berendam and a 17-year-old boy from Jasin were questioned at the Melaka Central district police headquarters at 6pm.

Another 18-year-old woman from Kuala Lumpur provided her statement at the Sentul district police headquarters at 9.55pm the same day.

The 52-second video that went viral on social media included terms like “serbuk” (powder) and “batu” (ice), which refer to methamphetamine.

This led to public concern over potential drug-related activities and the audacity in flaunting such behaviour online.

The investigation revealed that all three of them tested negative for drugs in their urine tests and had no prior criminal or drug-related records, leading to their release.

They explained they were discussing and joking after watching the movie “Sheriff”.

One of the women lodged a police report due to online harassment following the incident and the case has been referred to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action.

Zainol urged the public to use social media responsibly and avoid discussions that could be misinterpreted as illegal activities.