PETALING JAYA: A total of 50 complaints involving stalking related offences were recorded by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) between last August until May 31, with 43 involving male perpetrators.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the first prosecution case for these offences was recorded in August, last year.

Providing further details, she mentioned that four of the complaints involved female perpetrators, while the gender of three others could not be identified.

“The gender and age of the perpetrators could not be determined due to various factors, including the fact that stalking crimes are often committed online.

“In terms of the age breakdown of the perpetrators, 30 were 18 years old and above, 20 complaints had unknown ages, and there were no perpetrators reported under 18 years old,“ she said in a written response published on the Parliament’s website.

She was responding to a question from Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-Tumpat) who sought information on studies and statistics based on gender, demographics and age of offenders under the Anti-Stalking and Sexual Harassment Acts.

Nancy also informed that the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 (Act 840) was fully enforced since March 8.

Up until June 8, she said, the Tribunal for Sexual Harassment received four complaints.

“Data breakdown shows that in all four complaints, the perpetrators or respondents were males aged 18 and above.

“Since the operation of the Tribunal for Sexual Harassment, the first hearing session was conducted on May 23,“ she added.