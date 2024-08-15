Police seek information to locate missing teen, Raisya Rasyiqah

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Beranang, Selangor, last Monday.

Kajang District police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof stated that a report regarding the disappearance of Raisya Rasyiqah Mohd Rashdan was lodged at 10.03 pm on Monday.

“The teenager’s mother searched for her when she was late returning from school and eventually found her in the Beranang area at 6.40 pm on Aug 12 (Monday).

“However, Raisya Rasyiqah refused to return home and fled. The family is also unsure whether she is receiving help from friends or acquaintances,” he said in a statement today.

He described the girl as having a tanned complexion, approximately 148 cm tall, weighing 40 kg, with an average build.

Raisya Rasyiqah was last seen in Beranang town, Selangor wearing a police cadet t-shirt, dark blue track pants, a purple headscarf, and glasses.

Anyone with information about the missing teenager is urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Kajang District Police Headquarters at 03-89114222.