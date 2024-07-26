PPRT is now rebranded as PPRS - DPM Ahmad Zahid

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has rebranded the hardcore poor housing programme (PPRT) to Program Perumahan Rakyat Sejahtera (PPRS) aimed at changing the perception and mindset of its community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, stated that the rebranding includes increasing the size of PPRS units to 680 square feet, based on national housing standards and policies, and introducing a rent-to-own concept.

“I hope other ministries involved in providing housing for the people will follow suit, especially the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, state governments, state housing departments, and local authorities,“ he told reporters after summarising the ministry’s retreat at a hotel nearby.

“We must adopt this concept to not only follow national housing policies but also to comprehensively change the mindset and preferences of stakeholders, especially the buyers and residents of low-cost housing,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this year the ministry has allocated RM460.4 million to construct 3,000 new PPRS units and to refurbish 12,600 existing units.

“Over 10,000 units were built under the 12th Malaysia Plan. We plan to build more during the 13th Malaysia Plan because we can reduce costs, especially for land and infrastructure, by sharing these expenses with state governments, local authorities, and government-linked companies,“ he said.