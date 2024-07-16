PPZ-MAIWP collects RM511 million in tithes up to June

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) collected RM511 million in tithes from January to June this year, up by 10 per cent from the RM462 million collected last year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said 15 per cent of this amount was from business tithes.

“This indicates an increased awareness among companies to fulfil the Islamic religious obligation,“ he told a press conference after launching the Corporate Zakat Ceremony 2024 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

At the event, PPZ-MAIWP received business tithes totalling RM55,457,640.75 from 25 companies including Lembaga Tabung Haji, Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera Sdn Bhd and Co-opbank Pertama Malaysia Berhad.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said RM577 million was distributed by MAIWP through 38 schemes to eligible recipients from Jan 1 to June 30.

Mohd Na’im affirmed its commitment to ensuring that PPZ and MAIWP could effectively perform their roles in raising awareness about this pillar of Islam, as well as in the distribution of tithe and assistance to asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) and those qualified.

He also urged the public to participate in wakaf (endowment).

“Let us all participate in wakaf at www.wakafppz.com.my, where the public can choose from various wakaf projects in need of funding.

“God willing, the faster the wakaf funds are collected, the quicker their benefits can be felt by the entire community,“ he said.