Pregnant ex-manager denies bribery charges related to concert funding

KUALA LUMPUR: A former assistant manager of a private company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of soliciting and accepting bribes in connection with the organisation of the Double Trouble 2 Concert last year.

Noorfadhilah Mohd Idris, 37, is accused of soliciting RM30,000 from Abd Zamin Abd Kadir as a reward for helping Playmad Sdn Bhd secure approval for a Digital Content Grant for the concert.

In the second charge, the eight-month pregnant Noorfadhilah is accused of accepting a cash cheque of RM13,900 from Anggerik Event Sdn Bhd as a reward for her assistance in securing the grant.

She allegedly committed both offences in the Federal Territory and at a bank branch in Setapak, Taman Setapak Indah Jaya here, between January and September 2023.

The charges were brought under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act.

If convicted, Noorfadhilah faces a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali proposed a bail of RM20,000 for both charges, with additional conditions that the accused reports to the MACC office and surrenders her passport to the court.

However, defence lawyer Mohd Zali Shaari requested a lower bail, citing that his client, who is heavily pregnant, is currently unemployed due to the case.

“My client is pregnant with her third child and has two other children aged four and nine. She is now assisting her self-employed husband,” the lawyer said.

Judge Suzana Hussin granted bail at RM13,000 with one surety for both charges, along with additional conditions as requested by the prosecution, and set Aug 9 for mention.