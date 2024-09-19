Pregnant woman among 11 individuals charged with engaging in job scam

TAIPING: Eleven individuals, including a pregnant woman, were charged in the Sessions Court here today for allegedly engaging in a job scam in August.

The defendants—Leong Ying Zhi, 21; Lee Kong Pa, 22; Ng Kai Yee, 22; Wong Li Jia, 23; Lam Yong Jun, 24; Yeong Yong Long, 24; Leyu Yee Ying, 24; Toh Khai Shean, 24; Ng Zi Cong, 25; Chuah Cher Seng, 25; and Yeoh Li Kee, 26—pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Nabisha Ibrahim.

They were all accused of collectively committing the offence at 1.30 pm at Taman Desa Tekkah Sentosa in the Larut, Matang, and Selama districts on Aug 14.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a criminal offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code and could be punished under Section 120B (2) of the Penal Code with imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Arfahanim Azureen Arfanuddin, proposed bail at RM25,000 for each defendant, with additional conditions requiring them to report to a nearby police station monthly and to surrender their passports until the case is concluded.

Meanwhile, lawyer S. Privesh Paul Singh, representing one of the defendants, Ng Kai Yee, requested bail at RM2,000, citing that his client is seven months pregnant.

Whereas, lawyer Tan Kian Peng, representing the other ten defendants, requested a bail reduction, on the grounds that his clients are unemployed and still dependent on their parents.

The court then set bail at RM8,000 for each individual, with the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

Judge Nabisha scheduled the next case mentions for Oct 29 and Nov 8.