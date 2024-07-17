Premium salary rates for TVET graduates among proposals finalised by JTDC - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Several proposals were finalised at the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) meeting regarding strategies to increase the number of skilled workers and help address the issue of skills and job mismatches, particularly in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said one of the proposals was on the premium salary rates for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates hired by companies that have or will invest in JS-SEZ.

However, Ahmad Zahid, who is also National TVET Committee chairman, said the premium salary rates are subject to discussions to be held by the Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi with relevant industry players in the state.

“This is to ensure competitiveness in terms of minimum wage offerings, if not equal, at least attractive compared to offers made by our neighbouring countries,” he said after chairing the JTDC meeting at the Parliament building here today.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Onn Hafiz also attended the meeting.

Ahmad Zahid said another proposal finalised today was on the career fair for high-skilled jobs to bridge the gap between industry demand and applications from graduates, particularly in the TVET sector in Johor.

“When there are 74,710 job vacancies, but only 51,946 applications, there is a gap of approximately 23,000. There are job offers, but no applicants; this issue must be addressed,” he said.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid said that a TVET exhibition will also be organised by various related parties, including the MARA, the Ministry of Education, and 108 TVET institutions in Johor, to promote available TVET courses.

“By the time of this TVET exhibition, the courses offered must align with the demand from the industry to avoid skills and job mismatches,” he said.

To ensure each proposal achieves its goals, Ahmad Zahid also said that the JTDC Implementation Committee will be established and will be led by Zambry to coordinate and fine-tune the ongoing efforts.

“This is the first time the federal government has held a special coordination meeting for a state, and this is not just a state agenda because we believe this is a national agenda that the federal government must support to boost the economic development in this special economic zone,” he said.