Rafizi checks latest status of federal govt projects in Perlis

KANGAR: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli conducted a one-day working visit to Perlis to personally inspect the latest status of several federal government projects in the state, yesterday.

According to a statement from Istana Arau, the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail granted an audience to Rafizi here yesterday afternoon.

The statement said Rafizi presented a briefing and exchanged views with the Raja of Perlis on the latest initiatives and provisions of the federal government which are expected to improve the socio-economic status of the people in the state.

“The state of Perlis offers investment opportunities that include various sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy sectors such as solar, logistics and tourism involving services and recreational sports,“ said the statement.

Also present at the meeting were the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid and the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.