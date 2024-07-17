RM32.8 million to be allocated annually for Pan-Borneo Highway maintenance - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: An annual allocation of RM32.8 million will be dedicated to routine maintenance on the Pan-Borneo Highway, in accordance with the handover schedule following the full completion of the project contract.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the approval for this phased allocation has been made considering the feasibility for the current year, ensuring the road remains safe and comfortable for all users.

He said the ministry (KKR) would appoint a concession company through a privatisation agreement to carry out maintenance works which would include routine maintenance, periodic pavement work, non-pavement periodic work and emergency repairs as needed.

“Under the scope of routine maintenance, the appointed concessionaire will conduct routine inspection patrols of federal roads twice a week.

“This is to ensure that any road damage, such as potholes, is promptly addressed. Pothole patching must be carried out within 24 hours in line with KKR’s zero pothole policy on federal roads throughout the country,“ he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Ali Biju (PN-Saratok) on the ministry’s long-term planning for highway management, the types of road maintenance and the allocation amount for maintaining the Pan-Borneo Highway after the project’s completion.

Nanta said penalties would be imposed on the concession company if their response times exceed the specified limits.

In response to Ali’s supplementary question about whether the ministry plans to review the use of ‘P-turns’ on the Pan-Borneo Highway, especially in the Saratok area where many accidents have occurred, Nanta said such studies have already been conducted.

“The selection and placement of each ‘P-turn’ on the Pan-Borneo Highway are based on previous traffic studies and comply with safe speed specifications, particularly in densely populated areas,“ he said.