Rompin bus crash: Driver pleads not guilty to reckless driving

ROMPIN: A tour bus driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to reckless driving resulting in a crash that caused the death of four people two months ago.

Zamry Pon, 50, who appeared in court with crutches and a face mask, made the plea before Magistrate Melody Woon Sze Mun.

He was charged with committing the act, which resulted in four deaths, at KM126 Jalan Kuantan-Segamat, here at about 12.30 am last June 9.

The charge, framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM50,000 upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Asyikin Hashim requested bail at RM10,000, but lawyer Muhammad Denial Khairul Hizam, representing Zamry, requested a lower bail as his client, who still could not work due to injuries suffered in the crash, has a wife and four children, including one with disabilities, to support.

Magistrate Woon then allowed Zamry bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set Aug 16 for the submission of documents.

Thirty-five passengers were injured when the bus, carrying a group from Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram, Masjid Tanah, Melaka, to Terengganu to attend a programme, overturned on a roadside slope after losing control and colliding with a trailer transporting steel coils.

Those killed in the crash were SK Jeram senior assistant Adilah Hassan, 48, the second bus driver Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, an operation assistant at the school, Hamzah Ahmad, 60, and a teacher, Dahlia Ahmad, 52.