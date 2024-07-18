KUALA LUMPUR: The RON95 targeted subsidy mechanism will fully utilise data from the Central Database Hub (PADU) and eligibility for the subsidy will be based on net household disposable income, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The ministry said that the PADU system is the data repository for individuals and households of citizens and permanent residents in the country.

As at March 31, 2024, 10.55 million individuals have updated their personal information into the PADU system.

“The system is currently in Phase 2, which involves data analysis to determine household details, reasonable expenditure, and net disposable income,” the ministry posted on the Parliament’s website today.

The ministry was responding to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar) on the total registrations for PADU and why PADU’s data was not utilised for targeted diesel subsidy applications.

It said the steps on retargeting fuel subsidies began with the MADANI Subsidy Aid Programme (Budi MADANI).

“The diesel targeted subsidies via Budi MADANI have used the government’s ready database. On this matter, data from Budi MADANI will be shared and integrated into PADU periodically to improve the available data,” it added.