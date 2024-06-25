Roslan Ismail appointed new Public Works director-general

KUALA LUMPUR: Former senior director of the Integrated Asset Planning Branch of the Public Works Department (JKR), Datuk Roslan Ismail, has been appointed as the new Public Works director-general, effective today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said Roslan’s appointment, made by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, is to replace Datuk Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool, who retired last December.

“Roslan is an officer with extensive experience in comprehensive asset management, having held strategic positions such as district engineer, state JKR director, construction director and senior director,” he told a press conference at Parliament Building today.

Nanta said he is confident that Roslan can shoulder the responsibility entrusted to him to maintain JKR’s excellence in ensuring public projects are completed with high quality, meeting specifications in terms of quality, time and cost, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI.

Roslan, who holds a Master’s degree in Project Management from Universiti Sains Malaysia, has extensive experience spanning 29 years, particularly in the planning and implementation of high-impact public projects and the development of the construction industry.