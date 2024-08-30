Royal Malaysian Navy appoints private company to salvage KD Pendekar

KLUANG: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has appointed a private company to conduct the salvage operation of Kapal Diraja (KD) Pendekar that sank off Tanjung Penyusup, in Kota Tinggi last Sunday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the Navy has conducted initial work, including identifying and ensuring that equipment on the ship was in good condition but would leave the refloating and salvage work to the private company.

“The postmortem has yet to be completed and is expected to take a month and we don’t know anything about the death (of the diver) as we have yet to receive the full report.

“We expect the full report on the KD Pendekar leak to take a month,” he said at a media conference after attending the launch of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) Foundation and Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris’ (UPSI) e-Perkasa Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) programme and the presentation of laptops to the children of armed forces personnel at Mahkota Kluang Camp here today.

He added that 969 children of armed forces personnel living outside of the military camp wwho are taking their SPM examinations throughout the country will benefit from the programme.

The online programme would allow all students to access learning at anytime or according to times appropriate to them for learning.

“The programme involves five subjects and comes with a laptop thanks to the LTAT foundation.

“Children of armed forces personnel who graduated but have yet to secure jobs can undergo industrial training with an allowance of RM2,000 for a year,” Mohamad Khaled added.