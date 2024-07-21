RTM Facebook content wrongly translated by Facebook’s system - RTM

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) clarified today that it did not upload any official information in English as viralled on Facebook regarding the installation of Sultan Ibrahim of Johor as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara yesterday.

The Malaysian Broadcasting Department Public Relations Division, in a statement, informed that what appeared on RTM’s official Facebook site was an automatic translation by Facebook’s system.

“If users activated automatic translation, the English translation will appear.

“The English translation by Facebook’s system was incorrect. RTM did not upload any condolence message content in conjunction with the Installation Ceremony of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King),“ the statement explained.

It said that RTM had lodged a police report and that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had contacted META regarding the erroneous translation by the META system.

“META also confirmed that they had rectified the issue,“ the statement added.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, on his official Facebook, also expressed regret over some parties accusing RTM of making inappropriate posts in English.

“Some people accuse RTM of making inappropriate Facebook posts in English. In fact, the original post was in BM (in Bahasa Malaysia). Then slander spreads, even to the point where some ask me to ‘hang himself’ .

“Don’t do this. Be fair to RTM. Don’t slander,” he said in his post.