S’gor govt encourages DRT services until year end with RM2 fare - Exco Mobility

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is encouraging the providers of Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) services to continue operating until the end of the year while maintaining the fare at RM2 per trip.

State Investment, Trade, and Mobility Executive Councilor Ng Sze Han stated that this is to ensure residents in the current eight zones can still benefit from these services following the conclusion of the Proof of Concept (POC) for the pilot project under the Selangor Mobility programme today.

“During the pilot project period, the appointed DRT service providers have operated in the eight designated zones to collect passenger data and usage trends.

“The Selangor State Mobility Committee will conduct a detailed study of the pilot project’s findings before presenting it and recommending the full implementation of DRT services to the state authorities,“ he said in a statement today.

Ng stated that during the pilot project, which began in November 2023, positive feedback and requests for its continuation were received as well as applications to expand the service to enhance Selangor’s public transportation system.

Previously, Ng was reported saying that the Selangor government would introduce a DRT van system to replace the Smart Selangor Bus service in high-density areas and narrow routes this year to enhance the usage of major public transportation such as rail and buses.