Sabah customs arrests seven, seizes liquor, cigarettes worth over RM1 million

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Customs Department has arrested seven individuals and seized 555.60 litres of liquor, 146,650 cigarettes of various types, and 1,600 grams of tobacco, with a total value of RM1.04 million, including unpaid taxes, in several raids conducted recently.

Its assistant director-general Siti Mang said that the arrests, involving locals, aged 19 to 53, occurred during separate operations on the west coast of Sabah, as well as in Sandakan, Tawau, and Semporna on the east coast, from Aug 28 to Sept 9.

“The seized goods are estimated to be worth RM183,086, while the total unpaid duties and taxes amount to RM861,836,” she said at a press conference held at the Sabah Customs Tower.

She emphasised that Sabah Customs is dedicated to combating smuggling-related criminal activities, including drug trafficking.

In addition, Siti noted that in the first eight months of this year, Sabah Customs seized various types of drugs, including cannabis, ecstasy, ketamine, and psilocybin, a hallucinogenic mushroom.

“The total number of cases stands at 85, with an estimated seizure value of RM302,503.18,” she said.

During the same period, Siti noted that the Narcotics Branch of the Enforcement Division successfully tackled ketum smuggling, seizing approximately three tonnes of ketum in both leaf and powder forms.

“The ketum-related cases amount to 78, with an estimated seizure value of RM137,524,” she added.

She emphasised that smuggling activities not only result in significant revenue loss but also threaten national security and public well-being.

Therefore, she urged the public to report any information related to smuggling activities via the Customs Toll-Free line at 1-800-88-8855.