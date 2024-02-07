Sabah integrates major education sponsors via PTPS

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has launched the Sabah Education Sponsorship Portal (PTPS), which brings together all major education sponsors in the state under a single platform.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that PTPS is a new initiative under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Roadmap aimed at empowering and facilitating the distribution of assistance to Sabahans, particularly at the higher education level, through collaboration among the main sponsoring bodies and education aid providers in the state.

He said the portal features the State Public Service Department, Yayasan Sabah Group, and the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS), as well as agencies providing educational assistance such as the State Deputy Secretary’s Office (Special Functions) and the State Baitulmal Corporation.

“This integrated portal is developed as a holistic approach to synchronise all sponsoring bodies and educational aid agencies in Sabah. This portal will serve as the official platform for students to apply for education sponsorship in the state.

“Previously, each sponsor handled the sponsorship (application) process independently on their own websites. However, with this portal, applications will be integrated into a single platform,” he said at the launch of the portal at Menara Kinabalu here today.

In the meantime, Hajiji said the state government is taking proactive measures to support Sabah-born children without sponsorship by launching a roadshow programme led by State Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr. Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

He said that the roadshow was held in collaboration with sponsoring bodies and educational aid providers in the state, aimed at reaching out and identifying Sabah-born students without sponsorship as well as addressing the issues they encounter at university.

“The programme, which took place from April to June, successfully identified 2,130 Sabah-born students for sponsorship and involved students across 26 public universities in 11 states in the peninsula and Sarawak,” he said.

Hajiji also expressed hope that more corporate bodies would contribute to empowering Sabah’s education fund.