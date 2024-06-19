Sabah KPDN seizes 4,000 litres of subsidised diesel in storage facility raid

TAWAU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Sabah detained a man and seized 4,000 liters of subsidised diesel oil in an operation at a storage facility in Pasir Putih today.

Sabah KPDN director, Georgie Abas, said in the 2.20 pm raid, the 31-year-old caretaker of the storage facility was held to assist in investigations. Enforcement teams found 2,000 liters of diesel oil stored in 18 drums and another 2,000 liters in a trailer tank, suspected to be involved in misappropriation.

“Prior to the operation, Sabah KPDN conducted a week-long surveillance which revealed that the storage premises lacked any valid authorisation or licence to store diesel at the location,” he said in a statement today.

Georgie said other seized items included two oil pumping machines, one rubber hose unit, 18 drums, one modified fibreglass tank and a trailer tank, totalling a seizure value of RM104,500.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possessing controlled items, namely diesel, with intent to commit an offence.

Georgie warned that Sabah KPDN will continue to conduct inspections and monitor activities involving controlled items to prevent misappropriation.

Those with information on any illegal activities can lodge complaints with the ministry via WhatsApp at 019-8488000, the e-Complaint Portal at e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my, or the KPDN Ez ADU smartphone application, as well as through its call centre at 1-800-866-800.