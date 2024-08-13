Sabah Pan Borneo Highway: KKR to enhance ground support for state govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) will take a more active role on the ground to help the Sabah government address problematic work packages in Phase 1A of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry identified weaknesses in coordination between on-site and office work, leading to delays in resolving issues among the involved parties.

“That’s why I have instructed the deputy secretary-general (policy and development) (Datuk Zahrul Hakim Abdullah) to hold a coordination meeting, which I understand will take place soon,” he told a press conference after a dialogue session with construction industry players at KKR Complex here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had earlier called for the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project to be expedited to ensure that Sabahans benefit from improved road infrastructure.

Nanta stressed that he is not avoiding responsibility for the project delays, explaining that the implementation of the project has been handed over to the state government, with KKR overseeing its progress.

“They (Sabah government) have their own Public Works Ministry, which has been appointed as the project executor. It’s not that I want to wash my hands of the matter, but we will provide frequent on-the-ground support to rehabilitate the ‘sick’ work packages for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the ministry hopes for a larger allocation in the Budget 2025, particularly for road maintenance works.

He said the ministry received an allocation of RM9.511 billion this year, an increase of 12.7 per cent compared to RM8.439 billion in 2023.

“We hope to see an increase of more than 12 per cent in this year’s budget if possible,” he said.

Nanta said the ministry would also request an additional RM100,000 allocation for every district engineer to facilitate road maintenance work next year.

This year, the Finance Ministry allocated RM200,000 to each district engineer to carry out minor and urgent maintenance works in their respective districts, an increase from the RM100,000 received in the previous year.

Budget 2025 is scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18.