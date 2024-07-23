Sabah PKR will defend Inanam, Api-Api seats in upcoming state election, says Mustapha

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR will defend the Inanam and Api-Api seats it won in the 16th State Election (PRN16) in the upcoming PRN17, said its State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud

Mustapha acknowledged that many parties are eyeing the two state seats but affirmed that Sabah PKR will stand firm in defending them.

“...and we will ensure that there will be more, we do not want just two, there will be additional seats,“ he said, but declined to disclose the number of additional seats and the specific constituencies desired.

Mustapha, who is also Deputy Higher Education Minister, said this at a press conference related to Sabah PKR’s ‘Himpunan Perdana Rakyat’ programme on Aug 4, here today.

On speculation that he will contest a state seat in PRN17, the Member of Parliament for Sepanggar said he will consider it and make an announcement when the time comes.

PRN16 was held in September 2020. PRN 17 is to be held next year