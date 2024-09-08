SAR for Filipinos missing in boat collision called off

SEMPORNA: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for two Filipinos who went missing after their boat was struck by another vessel off Sebangkat Island here last Tuesday (Aug 6) was called off yesterday.

Semporna Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Commander Amir Shubli said the operation ended at 6.30 pm yesterday due to the absence of new leads.

He said the SAR operation covered 64 square nautical miles and involved seven boats from the Malaysian and other agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Marine Police, Civil Defence Force and Sabah Parks.

“The local community has also been informed about the missing victims and asked to inform the authorities if they find any clues,“ he said in a statement here today.

Last Tuesday, two Filipinos, identified as Rommek Tura and Jimal, both aged 30, were feared drowned after the boat they were on collided with another vessel.