Schools: MOE always firm on disciplinary action for sexual misconduct - Fadhlina

MARANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has always remained firm regarding disciplinary action for sexual offences involving the school community.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek said as soon as the MADANI government took over the country’s administration, the MoE has been always firm in dealing with this issue through the issuance and strengthening of the Sexual Misconduct Management Guidelines in educational institutions under the ministry.

“If we find that (sexual misconduct) occurring among MOE members, we have indeed made this disciplinary statement, which is ‘You touch, you go!’, she told reporters after inaugurating the new building of the Marang district education office here today.

“At the same time, I remind everyone that reports by family members must continue and also the assertions of advocacy in the community must continue to be improved so that we can control such behaviour like this.”

Fadhlina said this when commenting on the incident of sexual misconduct involving the school community reported by the media yesterday regarding the allegation that a female student in Besut was raped and sexually assaulted by three of her male school friends in February.

At the same time, Fadhlina said the MOE takes seriously any social problems involving students, including the issue of smoking as well as electronic cigarettes or vaping.

She also reminded parents and the community to play their respective roles, especially if the cases arise outside the school area.

“The school is indeed under our control...because we have action and discipline but outside of that it also requires the commitment of parents and the community.” she said.

“Regarding the ban on the sale of cigarettes, and vaping for individuals under 18 years of age, we have to remind them from time to time.”

On Thursday, the media reported that an increasing number of students in Johor Bahru are addicted to smoking ‘magic mushrooms’ vapes which are easily available.

Last month, a Form Four male student in Kemaman was reported to have collapsed after he was believed to have smoked a vape, however, Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin confirmed that no traces of drugs were found in the student’s blood sample.