Search for two capsized boat victims will resume tomorrow morning - MMEA

CHUKAI: The search and rescue operation for two remaining victims of a boat that capsized in Kemaman waters will resume at 7 am tomorrow.

Kemaman Maritime Zone operations deputy director, Muhammad Faisal Abdul Rahim said search operations were suspended at 7 pm today.

The first day of the search covered 153 nautical miles and involved four sectors conducted by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the marine police and the Royal Malaysian Navy.

“Alhamdulillah, one of the three victims were found today.

“We are still waiting instructions from the Kuantan Maritime Rescue Sub Coordination (MRSC) to expand or maintain our search sectors,” he said when met at the Haji Pa Kuala Kemaman Jetty.