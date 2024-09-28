Second, third readings of Mufti Bill in Parliament on Oct 16 or 17

KOTA BHARU: The government plans to proceed with the second and third readings of the Mufti Bill (Federal Territories) 2024 on Oct 16 or 17, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that the first reading of the bill had already taken place during the last Parliament session.

“At this time, there have been no changes to the bill. Insya-Allah, we plan to continue with the second and third readings in October,” he told reporters at Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia Negeri Kelantan’s Sinar Lestari Programme in Kampung Pulau Pisang here today.

Mohd Na’im added that a decision regarding the Mufti Bill is expected to be known this year, and it will be debated in the Dewan Rakyat before being presented to the Dewan Negara.

Previously, media reports indicated that the first reading took place in July, with the Mufti Bill (Federal Territories) 2024 being one of three bills related to Islamic affairs presented for amendment.

The bill aims to define the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah from the perspectives of the al-Asyairah and al-Maturidiah schools of thought.